Children pay tributes to Alluri Sitharama Raju in Visakhapatnam

Children paid tributes to the statue of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju, at a programme organised under the aegis of Vizag Children’s Club (VCC), on the eve of his 125 th birth anniversary at Sithammadhara here on Sunday.

Alluri, who lived for only 27 years, is an inspiration to today’s youth. Though he had lived for a short time, he had endeared himself to the tribal people, by waging an armed rebellion against the British rulers. He organised the tribal youth to wage guerilla warfare against the British, who were suppressing the tribal people and their rights.

The children raised slogans against the sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP), ‘grant special category status to AP’ and renaming Visakha Express after ‘Alluri’. The also raised slogans demanding installation of a statue of Alluri in Parliament, protection of forests and the livelihood of the tribal people, against sale of PSU s

VCC Vizag Zone co-convener Gitanjali underlined the need to draw inspiration from the ‘Manyam Veerudu’ and to uphold the spirit of Independence. She briefed about the programmes being undertaken by VCC to inculcate patriotism in children by telling them about our great freedom fighters, who had sacrificed their lives for the nation.

VCC organiser Neelaveni, Youth leader Yashwant, club president Keerthana, secretary Surya Kiran, members Gouthami, Vyshnavi, Sharmila, Parthu, Bhavishya and Mallik were among those who participated.