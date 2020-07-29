Child trafficking case: police examine records in hospital

The city police on Wednesday conducted searches in the Universal Srushti Hospital near Zilla Parishad where alleged child trafficking case was detected involving its Managing Director and a couple of staff, on July 26.

The police teams, in the presence of the husband of the accused MD of the hospital, doctors and visitors, conducted searches.

Sources said that the hospital in Visakhapatnam was opened in January 2019 and so far 56 deliveries were performed. The police reportedly found six cases where newborn children were allegedly sold illegally and further investigation is on.

The police sent a letter to the DMHO to conduct a search and seal the hospital. The Commissioner of Child Rights has also ordered an inquiry.

On June 26, the police have arrested six persons including P. Namratha, MD of of the hospital, two ASHA workers and some agents in the case. The police suspect that she could be involved in more cases.