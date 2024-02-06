ADVERTISEMENT

Child rights violations take centre stage at regional conference in Visakhapatnam

February 06, 2024 11:21 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Issues like child labour, child marriage and POCSO cases were discussed in detail at the meet organised by Child Rights Advocacy Foundation

The Hindu Bureau

Issues like child labour, child marriage and measures needed to tackle them took centre stage at a conference organised by the Child Rights Advocacy Foundation here on Tuesday.

A.P. State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) chairperson Kesali Apparao and members Jangam Rajendra Prasad and Gondu Sitaram, officials of the Women and Child Welfare Department, Labour Department, Education Department, Police, Medical and Health Department, Rural Development, SC, ST and BC Welfare Departments from Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Manyam Anakapalli and ASR districts participated in the conference.

The SCPCR chairman asked the Labour Department officials about the number of child labour cases registered in North Andhra districts and the action taken on the matching grant provided by the government. Complete details of the beneficiaries were sought.

The SCPCR officials also sought to know from the officials concerned the number of child marriage cases registered in the region in the last two years, how many cases were booked by the police, how many POCSO cases were registered and the problems being faced in the issue of birth certificates with respect to such cases.

The delegates at the meeting also discussed the child rights violations being committed at corporate and private schools and how the Education Department, Childline, Women and Child Welfare Departments were working in coordination to overcome them.

The SCPCR representatives said that they would recommend to the government on the action needed to be taken for the protection of child rights, based on the discussions held at the regional conference.

Child Rights Advocacy Foundation Programme Director Francis Thambi said that the Andhra Pradesh State Child Rights Protection Commission and the State government departments were organising regional-level conferences to create awareness about the laws for protection of children’s rights in the State.

Regional Joint Director of the Women and Child Welfare Department G. Chinmayi Devi and chairpersons of Child Welfare Committee of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts, ICDS Project Directors of six districts, Commissioners of Labour, officials of Medical and Health Department, Commissioners of Education, DRDA Officers and Social Welfare and BC, SC and ST Welfare Department participated.

