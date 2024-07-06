GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Child rights panel chief stresses on joint efforts to make Visakhapatnam a drug-free district

State government is giving high priority to tackle drug menace and a Cabinet sub-committee is formed to put an end to it, says Kesali Apparao

Published - July 06, 2024 06:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Chairperson Kesali Apparao said that extensive measures should be taken to make Visakhapatnam a drug-free district. This is only possible with the better cooperation, coordination and joint participation by the government departments through a joint action plan, he said, adding that efforts must be in place to ensure that no child is involved in such anti-social activities. He was speaking during a review meeting organised by the District Women & Child Welfare, on Narcotics and its control measures, at MVP Colony here on Saturday.

During the meeting, Mr. Apparao said that the State government was giving high priority to tackle drug menace and added that a Cabinet sub-committee was formed to discuss and take steps to put an end to it in the State. He stressed the need for appointing psychologists in educational institutions, apart from setting up more counselling and rehabilitation centres. Besides he also noted that more awareness campaigns were required to explain the consequences of using drugs.

Officials from various departments felt that there was a need to install CCTV cameras at all the medical shops and liquor stores to keep children away from them. They also called for coordination between railways, RTC and transport department to contain smuggling of ganja and other drugs.

CWC Chairperson M.R.L. Radha, SCPCR member Gondu Sitharam, District Women and Child Welfare Department Project Director G. Jayadevi, District Educational Officer L. Chandrakala, ACP Ch. Vivekananda and others were present.

