ADVERTISEMENT

Child Rights body directs private educational institutions to ensure school buses, autos comply with safety norms

December 28, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

APSCRPC members sought to know whether the toll-free numbers of Childline and the Police Department were displayed in the buses

The Hindu Bureau

AP State Child Rights Protection Commission (APSCRPC) Chairman Kesali Apparao and Member Gondu Sitaram have directed the managements of private schools and junior colleges in Andhra Pradesh to ensure that the school buses and autorickshaws used to transport students, comply with all safety norms.

They held a review meeting with officials of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Education Department, Police and Women and Child Welfare Department, at the RTA office here on Thursday.

They sought to know the number of schools and colleges, which were using school buses to transport the students, the steps being taken to ensure proper maintenance of the vehicles, the number of buses and autorickshaws which were carrying students beyond the permitted capacity and the action taken against violators, so far.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They also sought to know whether the toll-free numbers of Childline and the Police Department were displayed in the buses, the use of fire extinguishers in the buses, the conduct of awareness programmes on First Aid boxes in coordination with the Transport and Police Departments.

Deputy Transport Commissioner GC Rajaratnam presided over the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US