Child Rights body directs private educational institutions to ensure school buses, autos comply with safety norms

December 28, 2023 - VISAKHAPATNAM

AP State Child Rights Protection Commission (APSCRPC) Chairman Kesali Apparao and Member Gondu Sitaram have directed the managements of private schools and junior colleges in Andhra Pradesh to ensure that the school buses and autorickshaws used to transport students, comply with all safety norms.

They held a review meeting with officials of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Education Department, Police and Women and Child Welfare Department, at the RTA office here on Thursday.

They sought to know the number of schools and colleges, which were using school buses to transport the students, the steps being taken to ensure proper maintenance of the vehicles, the number of buses and autorickshaws which were carrying students beyond the permitted capacity and the action taken against violators, so far.

They also sought to know whether the toll-free numbers of Childline and the Police Department were displayed in the buses, the use of fire extinguishers in the buses, the conduct of awareness programmes on First Aid boxes in coordination with the Transport and Police Departments.

Deputy Transport Commissioner GC Rajaratnam presided over the meeting.

