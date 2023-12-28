GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Child Rights body directs private educational institutions to ensure school buses, autos comply with safety norms

APSCRPC members sought to know whether the toll-free numbers of Childline and the Police Department were displayed in the buses

December 28, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

AP State Child Rights Protection Commission (APSCRPC) Chairman Kesali Apparao and Member Gondu Sitaram have directed the managements of private schools and junior colleges in Andhra Pradesh to ensure that the school buses and autorickshaws used to transport students, comply with all safety norms.

They held a review meeting with officials of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Education Department, Police and Women and Child Welfare Department, at the RTA office here on Thursday.

They sought to know the number of schools and colleges, which were using school buses to transport the students, the steps being taken to ensure proper maintenance of the vehicles, the number of buses and autorickshaws which were carrying students beyond the permitted capacity and the action taken against violators, so far.

They also sought to know whether the toll-free numbers of Childline and the Police Department were displayed in the buses, the use of fire extinguishers in the buses, the conduct of awareness programmes on First Aid boxes in coordination with the Transport and Police Departments.

Deputy Transport Commissioner GC Rajaratnam presided over the meeting.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.