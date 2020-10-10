Child rights activist dies of COVID-19

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 October 2020 00:35 IST

Child rights activist Abdul Raqeeb (57) died in the early hours of Friday. He was admitted to a private hospital a few days ago, after testing positive for COVID-19.

Raqeeb was an advocate and served as a member of Juvenile Justice Board, District Legal Services Authority and as vice-president of Visakha Forum for Child Rights.

Rahimunnisa Begum, joint secretary, Visakha Forum for Child Rights, said that he worked tirelessly for the cause of child rights and improvement of correctional schools. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Forum of Legal Professionals on Friday condoled the death of Abdul Raqeeb. He was also one of the founding members of the forum, said Kuppili Muralidhar of the forum.