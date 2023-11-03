ADVERTISEMENT

Child dies after ceiling fan falls on her head while sleeping at night

November 03, 2023 12:49 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. on Friday

V. Kamalakara Rao

An ill-fated ceiling fan that kills a 3 year old girl in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A three-year-old girl, B. Ashwitha, died when the revolving ceiling fell down on her while she was sleeping with her parents.

The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. on Friday. She was taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Visakhapatnam One Town Police registered a case. Her parents belong to the fishing community, living in Panja Junction near AVN College.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The concrete structure of the roof of the bed-room was damaged. The fan attached to the damaged roof fell down along with the debris. The fan fell directly on the child’s head. She was sleeping in the middle of her parents at the time of the incident,” a police official told The Hindu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US