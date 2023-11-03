HamberMenu
Child dies after ceiling fan falls on her head while sleeping at night

The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. on Friday

November 03, 2023 12:49 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
An ill-fated ceiling fan that kills a 3 year old girl in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

An ill-fated ceiling fan that kills a 3 year old girl in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A three-year-old girl, B. Ashwitha, died when the revolving ceiling fell down on her while she was sleeping with her parents.

The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. on Friday. She was taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Visakhapatnam One Town Police registered a case. Her parents belong to the fishing community, living in Panja Junction near AVN College.

“The concrete structure of the roof of the bed-room was damaged. The fan attached to the damaged roof fell down along with the debris. The fan fell directly on the child’s head. She was sleeping in the middle of her parents at the time of the incident,” a police official told The Hindu.

