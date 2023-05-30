ADVERTISEMENT

Chief of Naval Staff to present medals at Naval Investiture Ceremony in Visakhapatnam on May 31

May 30, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - VISAKHAPATANAM

The Hindu Bureau

Admiral R. Hari Kumar, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), will confer Gallantry and Distinguished Service awards, on behalf of the President of India, to the recipients, at the Naval Investiture Ceremony to be held at the Naval Base here on May 31.

A total of 33 awards will be presented during the ceremony, including two Nao Sena Medals(Gallantry), 13 Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), 16 Visisht Seva Medals and two Jeevan Raksha Padaks.

The CNS will also give away the Lt. VK Jain Memorial Gold Medal for pioneering research in the field of weapon improvement and Electrical Engineering, and the Capt. Ravi Dhir Memorial Gold Medal for promoting Flight Safety.

The event would commence with a ceremonial parade and will be witnessed by the spouses and family members of the awardees along with senior dignitaries of the Indian Navy. It will be live streamed on the ‘IN Youtube’ Channel from 5 p.m. on May 31.

