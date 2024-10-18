ADVERTISEMENT

Chief of Naval Staff inaugurates N1-N3 Jetty at ENC

Published - October 18, 2024 09:14 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, during his visit to the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, accompanied by his wife Shashi Tripathi, visited Eastern Naval Command for two days, said a release on Thursday.

During the visit, Admiral Tripathi inaugurated N1-N3 Jetty at the ENC. “With all modern features, this jetty augments the maritime infrastructure of the ENC and provides additional berthing space for ships. This facility not only strengthens the Navy’s operational capabilities but also supports its mission to safeguard national interests and ensure maritime security,” the release said.

Admiral Tripathi also reviewed the operational readiness of the ENC and interacted with the ship’s crew of Eastern Fleet units.

