GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chief of Naval Staff inaugurates N1-N3 Jetty at ENC

Published - October 18, 2024 09:14 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, during his visit to the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam.

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, during his visit to the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, accompanied by his wife Shashi Tripathi, visited Eastern Naval Command for two days, said a release on Thursday.

During the visit, Admiral Tripathi inaugurated N1-N3 Jetty at the ENC. “With all modern features, this jetty augments the maritime infrastructure of the ENC and provides additional berthing space for ships. This facility not only strengthens the Navy’s operational capabilities but also supports its mission to safeguard national interests and ensure maritime security,” the release said.

Admiral Tripathi also reviewed the operational readiness of the ENC and interacted with the ship’s crew of Eastern Fleet units.

Published - October 18, 2024 09:14 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.