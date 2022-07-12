Chief Minister’s visit to Visakhapatnam postponed to July 15

Decision taken in view of the inclement weather, says IT and Industries Minister

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Visakhapatnam to disburse the Vahana Mitra scheme amount to the beneficiaries has been postponed to July 15 from July 13.

Addressing the media after inspecting the Andhra University Engineering College Grounds, where the meeting is scheduled to be held, IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that the meeting was postponed due to the persistent inclement weather and the prediction of more rains in the next three days.

He pointed out that over 2.61 lakh auto and cab drivers will benefit from the scheme across the State, when the Chief Minister pushes the button at Visakhapatnam on July 15.

A total amount of around ₹261 crore will be disbursed to the beneficiaries on that day, said Mr. Amarnath.

So far, since forming the government in 2019, the Chief Minister has disbursed the scheme amount for three times, tuning up to ₹750 crore and with this disbursement it will cross the ₹1,000 crore mark, he said.

This will be for the first time after becoming the Chief Minister that Mr. Jagan will be disbursing the scheme amount to the beneficiaries directly from Visakhapatnam.

In Visakhapatnam district alone, about 20,000 auto and cab drivers will be benefited by scheme.

Mr. Amarnath also pointed out that the opposition parties, especially the TDP, have become scared after the resounding success of the recent plenary at Guntur.

He also said that some opposition party leaders were trying to drive wedge within the family of Mr. Jagan, after his mother stepped down as the party president.

Initially, a few party workers were unhappy with her decision, but after she clarified, they all agreed and accepted, he said.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and MLC . V. Kalyani, were also present at the meeting venue.