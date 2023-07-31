Chief Minister will launch projects worth ₹1,000 crore in Visakhapatnam on August 1, says IT Minister

July 31, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The State IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said on Monday that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch projects worth ₹1,000 crore in the city on August 1. He said that all these projects will be a part of the Chief Minster’s dedicated efforts to bring international recognition to the city.

He said that the major programme will be the foundation stone laying for the Inorbit Mall, which will be constructed at a cost of ₹600 crore in Kailasapuram, next to Visakhapatnam Port Authority hospital. The other programmes include the inauguration of buildings and hubs in Andhra University campus, and water supply and infrastructure development projects related to Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, he added.

The Minister reviewed the arrangements being made for the Chief Minster programmes with the officials led by Collector A. Mallikarjuna. He visited the venues of the programmes and made suggestions.

State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister A. Suresh visited the Inorbit Mall event venue on Monday. Officials said that the mall in the 45th ward of GVMC will be developed to attract tourists and create over 6,000 jobs.

1,300 police personnel drafted for security

Nearly 1,300 police personnel were deployed for the Chief Minister’s programmes on August 1, Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikram Varma said. He appealed to the public to cooperate with the police for smooth flow of the vehicular traffic and also the VVIP event.

On Monday, Mr. Varma spoke to the security personnel at the Port Hospital where the CM will lay the foundation stone for the Inorbit Mall.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy inspected the arrangements made for the CM’s programmes on the university campus and also the CM’s interaction with students on the AU Convention Centre at the Beach Road.