Chief Minister will host gala dinner for G-20 delegates in Visakhapatnam on March 28, says District Collector

March 21, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be arriving to Visakhapatnam on the night of March 28 and will host a gala dinner for the delegates attending the G-20 working group committee meeting. Mr. Mallikarjuna conducted a review meeting to take stock of arrangements being made for the global event here on Tuesday.

24/7 help desks

Mr. Mallikarjuna said that around 70 delegates will be arriving to Visakhapatnam on March 27. He has instructed the officials to arrange a 24/7 help desks at the place where the delegates are accommodated and another at the airport. The help desks should be manned by staff from tourism/revenue/GVMC/health department and they have to work in three shifts. He had directed the District Revenue Officer (DRO) to arrange liaison officers, escort vehicles and accommodation to the Union Ministers who are going to attend G-20 event. He also said that arrangements should be made to receive the delegates at the airport.

Special sanitation drive

Enquiring about the progress of beautification in the city, the Collector also directed the GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu to take up a special sanitation drive. He also said that officials should monitor and coordinate their activities through the command centre at GVMC.

Joint Collector K.S. Viswanath and others were present.