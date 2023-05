May 12, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the logo of Vizag Warriors cricket franchise of Andhra Premier League (APL), during his recent visit to Visakhapatnam (on May 11). CEO of Pulsus Group and owner of Vizag Warriors, Srinubabu Gedela, was present and said that the Vizag Warriors franchise is a mix of experienced players and young local talent, which will help in the overall development of cricket in the state. The APL Season 2 will start from next month.