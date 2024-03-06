GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chief Minister trying to cheat people with ‘Vision Visakha’, alleges TDP leader Ganta Srinivasa Rao

There has been no development in Visakhapatnam over the last five years, and even the projects that materialised during the TDP government were driven out of the State, he alleges

March 06, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal
Ganta Srinivasa Rao says that all poll surveys indicate that the YSRCP’s return to power was unlikely.

Ganta Srinivasa Rao says that all poll surveys indicate that the YSRCP’s return to power was unlikely. | Photo Credit: File Photo

TDP leader and former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao has alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to cheat the people with the ‘Visakha Vision’ document, which was released close to the announcement of the election schedule. His plan to rule from Visakhapatnam will remain a pipe dream.

Addressing a media conference on March 6 (Wednesday), Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that all the poll surveys and feedback from the people point out that there was no chance of YSRCP returning to power. Despite a YSRCP wave and the party sweeping the elections in the State during the 2019 elections, it lost the four Assembly constituencies in Visakhapatnam city.

In the 2014 elections, Y.S. Vijayamma was defeated from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency. More recently, in the graduate constituency elections to the Legislative Council from Visakhapatnam, the YSRCP candidate was defeated by TDP’s Chiranjeevi Rao. All these indicate that the people of Visakhapatnam were against YSRCP.

The TDP leader alleged that there had been no development in Visakhapatnam during the last five years, and even the projects that had materialised during the TDP government were driven out of the State. These include the Lu Lu Mall and IT companies. On the contrary, the TDP government, during its five-year rule, post-bifurcation, had brought several central institutions like IIM, IIPE, IIT, NIT, AIIMS, and IIIT.

He alleged that the YSRCP government had mortgaged government assets in the city, like the Circuit House and Government Polytechnic. The TDP government had planned to build a world-class capital in Amaravati and allocated 208 acres of land for the establishment of 18 government establishments and 24 central institutions, which were now in a dilemma due to the uncertainty over the capital during the last five years.

He said that the TDP-JSP alliance would come to power in the State in 2024, and people were not ready to believe the YSRCP government’s ‘Visakha vision document’.

Asked whether he was opposed to making Vizag as capital, Mr. Srinivasa Rao evaded a direct answer and said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had changed his stand on the capital after agreeing to Amaravati as the capital of the State.

