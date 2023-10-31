Chief Minister to visit Visakhapatnam on November 2 for inaugural ceremony of ICID Congress

October 31, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the city on November 2 to take part in the opening ceremony of ICID (International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage) Congress at Radisson Blue here. He will arrive at Visakhapatnam airport at 8.50 am. He will take off from the airport to the helipad at IT Hill No. 3 at Madhurawada, from there he will reach the programme venue by road. He will be in the city till 11 a.m..

The Indian National Committee on Irrigation and Drainage (INCID) will organise the programme till November 8. Nearly 1,200 delegates from 90 countries are expected to take part in the programme.

The ICID Congress is the flagship triennial event aimed at deliberating and developing solutions for the concurrent global issues in the sector. On account of the initiatives taken by INCID and support from the State government, the ICID Congress is beingheld in the city after a gap of about six decades.

The theme of the congress is `Tackling Water Scarcity in Agriculture.’

The panel experts will discuss about what alternative water resources could be tapped for irrigated agriculture, development and reinforcing conventional sources of irrigation water, tapping non-conventional sources of water, empowerment of farmers, on-farm techniques, improvement of management of existing facilities, improved agronomic practices and, research and efficient applications of irrigation water.

The delegates will have a city tour covering Kambalakonda eco-park, Indira Gandhi zoological park, Simhachalam temple, Rushikonda beach, Victory at Sea Memorial, Aircraft & Submarine museum, RK beach and Kailasagiri park. The delegates will also have technical tours of Borra Caves, Araku and Thatipudi resorvoirs, scheduled on November 5.

