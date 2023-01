January 24, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be having a busy schedule in Visakhapatnam during his visit on January 28. He would visit the city at around 10.40 a.m. and reach Chinnamushidiwada at Pendurthi to attend the anniversary of Visakha Sri Sarada Peetam. Later, he would proceed to Akkayyapalem and Rushikonda IT park to attend three personal events. He will leave Visakhapatnam at around 2.45 p.m. for Gannavaram.