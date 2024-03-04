Chief Minister to take part in Visakha Vision programme on March 5

March 04, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam on March 5, and Anakapalli on March 7.

The State Industries & IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said the Chief Minister will participate in the State government’s programme exclusively for the key representatives from industrialists and businessmen, titled Visakha Vision, at the Radisson Blu hotel here on March 5 (Tuesday).

Around 2,000 delegates from industries, tourism, hospitals, hotels and infrastructure sectors are expected to participate, he said on Monday. Mr. Amarnath inspected the arrangements of the programme.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Mr. Amarnath said that Visakhapatnam is the growth engine of the State and future of its people.

“So, the Chief Minister has specially concentrated on the city, and is coming here to take part in the programme at least for one-and-a-half hour to explain the importance of the city and the State government’s commitment to uplift Visakhapatnam in all aspects with the support of all stakeholders,” Mr. Amarnath said. Mr. Jagan will also present a document on Visakha Vision on the occasion, he added.

The Chief Minister will also share the decisions and steps taken by the government on the projects and investments that came to fore after the Global Investors’ Summit held in the city last year, he added.

The Chief Minister will also talk about Vizag Metro Rail, shopping malls, five-star hotels, IT companies among others, for which the government has taken concrete steps in a phased manner, the Ministers said.

Green hydrogen project

Replying to a question, Mr. Amarnath said that NTPC is going to start the green hydrogen project with an investment of ₹1 lakh crore. The project will be completed in the next 15 years, he added.

Besides, the Chief Minister will inaugurate projects worth ₹1,500 crore exclusively meant for Visakhapatnam city, Mr. Amarnath said.

The Chief Minister will lay foundation stones for the new main office of GVMC at Mudasarlova to be build at a cost of ₹100 crore, turtle beach at a cost of ₹10 crore and doubling of road from Venkojipalem to Marriot Hotel via Seethammadhara. He will inaugurate the projects developed worth ₹100 crore under the Bhavita programme.

APIIC Managing Director Pravin Kumar accompanied the Minister.

CM to visit Anakapalli district on March 7

On the other hand, Visakhapatnam range Deputy Inspector General Vishal Gunni inspected the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s scheduled visit to Anakapalli district on March 7. The Chief Minister will visit Pisinikada village in Anakapalli mandal to participate in the release of fourth tranche of Cheyutha, a welfare scheme of the State government. Mr. Jagan will land at the MPDO office in Kasimkota in a special helicopter, from where he will reach the venue by road. Mr. Gunni instructed the staff to take all possible measures for the smooth conduct of the event. Anakapalli Superintendent of Police K.V. Murali Krishna was present.