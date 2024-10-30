Chief Minister to review development projects in Visakhapatnam on November 2

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will be arriving in Visakhapatnam on November 2.

District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad conducted a meeting with officials from all the departments and asked them to be prepared for a review meeting with Mr. Naidu on Saturday. He said that the Chief Minister will discuss and review about the development projects pertaining to Visakhapatnam district. He asked all the department heads and officials to prepare reports over the progress in various departments.

The District Collector asked the revenue officials to make arrangements for the programme. He said that an official schedule of the Chief Minister’s programme is yet to be received.

