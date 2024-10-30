GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chief Minister to review development projects in Visakhapatnam on November 2

District Collector directs officials to prepare progress reports in various departments

Published - October 30, 2024 06:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu 

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu 

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will be arriving in Visakhapatnam on November 2.

District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad conducted a meeting with officials from all the departments and asked them to be prepared for a review meeting with Mr. Naidu on Saturday. He said that the Chief Minister will discuss and review about the development projects pertaining to Visakhapatnam district. He asked all the department heads and officials to prepare reports over the progress in various departments.

The District Collector asked the revenue officials to make arrangements for the programme. He said that an official schedule of the Chief Minister’s programme is yet to be received.

Published - October 30, 2024 06:58 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.