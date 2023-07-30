Chief Minister to interact with students at AU Convention Centre in Visakhapatnam on August 1

July 30, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is arriving here on August 1 to lay the foundation stone for the construction of the State’s first Inorbit Mall at Saligramapuram, will also visit the Andhra University campus and inaugurate five development works. He is scheduled to take part in a student interaction programme at AU Convention Centre on the Beach Road.

According to the officials from Andhra University, the Chief Minister will reach AU campus near Siripuram at around 12.40 p.m., where he will inaugurate five development works - Pharma Incubation Centre – ‘Element’; Tech Startup Incubation Centre – ‘I-Hub’; AU Digital Zone and Smart Classroom Complex – ‘Algorithm’; A.U School of International Business and AU Avanti Aquaculture Innovation Skill Hub.

“Since the last three years, AU has been developing 18 different projects. District Collector A Mallikarjuna had examined these projects and suggested to make arrangements for the inauguration of the five novel projects,” said an official from AU.

AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy inspected the arrangements being made for the Chief Minister’s visit. He inspected ‘Element’ at Siripuram as well as AU Convention Centre. After these inauguration programmes, Mr. Jagan would leave to AU Convention Centre at Beach Road, where he would interact with a large gathering of students. The programme is likely to be a major attraction in his tour schedule.

Eat Streets to be launched

Meanwhile, Mr. Jagan would also initiate development works worth ₹135 crore of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation. The works include projects like AMRUT 2.0 and several smart city works in Visakhapatnam.

According to GVMC officials, Mr. Jagan would initiate work on the ‘Eat Streets’ project. As part of this project, following guidelines from the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and National Health Mission (NHM), two vending markets will be developed on the lines of ‘Food Bazaar’. The GVMC has decided to develop these ‘Eat Streets’ at two places – lane opposite The Park Hotel Junction and another near Sagar Nagar Beach Road Junction. The project was recently approved in the GVMC council meeting.

“The main motto of this project is to provide hygienic food to the food lovers. Moreover, only authenticated and licensed vendors will be allowed to function here,” said a senior official from the GVMC.

He also said that the project will also provide livelihood to a large number of vendors. If the project receives good response, more ‘Eat Streets’ can be proposed, he said, adding that the project will be monitored by MEPMA and Urban Community Development (UCD) wing of the GVMC.

Development of four major junctions

Apart from this, Mr. Jagan will also initiate works for the development of four major junctions in the city. They include: AS Raja Grounds Junction in MVP Colony, Railway New Colony Junction (Near Srikanya Theatre) and Akkayyapalem Junction. The junctions will undergo massive transformation like development of water fountains, footpaths, greenery development, neat roads, arrangements for free passage of vehicles and other basic amenities for the commuters.

The third project which is going to be initiated is ‘Smart Road’ development in China Waltair (Government Hospital for Mental Care Road). The road will be equipped with Central Median, good footpaths for walking, streetlights, signboards etc.

As per the officials, Mr Jagan would inaugurate all these GVMC projects virtually from the same venue at Saligramapuram, where the foundation stone for ‘Inorbit Mall’ will be laid.

Inorbit Mall is coming in over 17 acres and is going to be developed by Mumbai-based Raheja Group with around ₹600 crore. It is likely to take around three years for the completion of construction.