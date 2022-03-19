Chief Minister to distribute house pattas to beneficiaries on March 31 at Pydivada in Visakhapatnam district

Minister and officials inspect the meeting venue

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would visit Visakhapatnam on March 31 to take part in house site pattas’ distribution programme at Pydivada village in Sabbavaram mandal under Pendurthi Aassembly constituency, said Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao. He, along with District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Pendurthi MLA A Adeep Raju and Superintendent of Police, Visakhapatnam (Rural) B. Krishna Rao, inspected the venue and discussed about the arrangements being made for the programme.

He said that Mr. Jagan will be distributing house pattas to about 1.80 lakh beneficiaries from the district. He said that the layouts will be developed with all amenities. The beneficiaries were choosen irrespective of caste, religion and parties in a very transparent manner. Mr. Mallikarjuna discussed about the location of helipad, stage, facilities for the people, vehicle movement with the officials. He said that there are about 9,000 beneficiaries in Sabbavaram mandal.

Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy, VMRDA Commissioner K. Venkata Ramana Reddy and others were present.