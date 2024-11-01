ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister to attend review meeting in Visakhapatnam on November 2

Published - November 01, 2024 06:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

The district administration is making elaborate arrangements for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s tour to Visakhapatnam on November 2. Mr. Naidu is scheduled to take part in a review meeting to discuss the ongoing development projects in the district.

As part of his tour, Mr. Naidu will arrive at Naval Coastal Battery from Gajapathinagaram in Vizianagaram district at around 1 p.m. and will proceed to the district Collectorate, where he will take part in a review meeting with officials from all the departments. District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad has already organised a review meeting with departments concerned. He directed them to come up with full-fledged reports over status of various projects to update the Chief Minister during the review meeting.

The Collector along with Police Commissioner Shankabratha Bagchi inspected the arrangements at the Naval Coastal Battery as well as the Collectorate being made for the Chief Minister’s visit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US