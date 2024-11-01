Chief Minister to attend review meeting in Visakhapatnam on November 2

The district administration is making elaborate arrangements for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s tour to Visakhapatnam on November 2. Mr. Naidu is scheduled to take part in a review meeting to discuss the ongoing development projects in the district.

As part of his tour, Mr. Naidu will arrive at Naval Coastal Battery from Gajapathinagaram in Vizianagaram district at around 1 p.m. and will proceed to the district Collectorate, where he will take part in a review meeting with officials from all the departments. District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad has already organised a review meeting with departments concerned. He directed them to come up with full-fledged reports over status of various projects to update the Chief Minister during the review meeting.

The Collector along with Police Commissioner Shankabratha Bagchi inspected the arrangements at the Naval Coastal Battery as well as the Collectorate being made for the Chief Minister’s visit.

