Chief Minister striving to make Visakhapatnam a model city in the country, says Health Minister

August 15, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Visakhapatnam district administration celebrated the 77th Independence Day with patriotic fervour at the police barracks ground here on Tuesday. A total of 496 people including government officials, social workers, teachers, police personnel, citizens among others were given awards for their performance in their respective fields during the period of 76th year of Independence (August 16 2022 to August 14 2023).

While delivering the Independence Day speech, the district In-charge Minister Vidadala Rajini, who holds the portfolio of Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education, said that the State government has brought a positive transformative change in all sectors in the last four years.

Ms. Rajini said, “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy aspires to make Visakhapatnam a model city in the country and he is working hard to achieve this.”

She said that Visakhapatnam has its own uniqueness compared to other districts in the State and has all qualities to become an icon of the State on the world map.

The Minister later read out the development programmes undertaken by the State government and assured that any pending projects would be completed by the end of the financial year.

While briefing about some of the projects and programmes, the Minister said that 63 urban health centres and nine primary health centres are providing medical services to 25 lakh odd people of the district. The doctors at the Sachivalayams visit the people twice a week under the Family Doctor programme, she added.

Ms. Rajini said that 3,44,719 students are studying in 1,379 schools. This year, the government has deposited ₹255 crore in the accounts of 1.7 lakh beneficiaries under the Amma Odi scheme.

A total of 5,25,638 rice card holders are getting subsidised ration through 310 mobile vans in the district. Another 4,312 new rice cards were issued recently, she added.

She said that while 1.31 lakh houses have been sanctioned to the beneficiaries in the district under the housing scheme and nearly ₹2,300 crore was sanctioned to the district for distribution among the scheme holders.

The Minister said that about 650 works were being done under Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation limits at a cost of ₹122 crore. Seventy-six of them were completed so far. She said that 4,975 potholes were identified in the city for repairs at a cost of ₹4 crore.

The Minister said that recently the Chief Minister had laid the foundation stone for development works worth ₹135 crore.

