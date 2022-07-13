Chief Minister should announce an action plan to stop privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, says CPI(M)

‘Jagan should hold talks with VSP management and VUPPC leaders during his visit to Visakhapatnam on July 15’

‘Jagan should hold talks with VSP management and VUPPC leaders during his visit to Visakhapatnam on July 15’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should play an active role in chalking out a strategy to intensify the struggle against the Union government’s decision on privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), CPI(M) floor leader in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), B. Ganga Rao, has said.

In a letter to the Chief Minister on Wednesday, Mr. Ganga Rao said that Mr. Jagan should hold talks with the VSP management and the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) representatives on the intensification of the ongoing stir against privatisation of the VSP. The CPI(M) leader said that though the agitation seeking continuation of VSP in the public sector was going on continuously for the past 520 days, the BJP government was unmoved.

Legal and Transaction Advisory Committees

The Chief Minister is aware that the Centre had appointed Legal and Transaction Advisory Committees to go ahead with the privatisation process. It was also hastening the process for sale of 9,000 acres of land, belonging to the VSP, which was meant to meet the expansion needs of the plant, Mr. Ganga Rao said. He said that the steel employees and workers were agitated that the Chief Minister has not raised the VSP issue with the Prime Minister during their meeting in Delhi or during the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Bhimavaram in West Godavari district.

Mr. Ganga Rao said that at least now the Chief Minister should announce an action plan for intensification of the struggle to save VSP, during this visit to Visakhapatnam city on July 15. He also sought holding of meetings with all political parties and take the agitation to the next level. He alleged that the Union government was planning various strategies to reduce the production capacity of the plant. These include: cancelling the coal mine lease given to VSP in Jharkhand, and shutting down the blast furnace-3 in VSP in the past six months.

He alleged that the Centre was also creating hurdles in the procurement of coal from other mines in the country and in the allotment of railway wagons for procurement of coal. The production capacity of VSP was being hit due to these repressive measures. The net profit achieved by the plant was not allowed to be utilised as working capital and the plant was made to clear its debts, he said.