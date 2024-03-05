GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chief Minister lays foundation stone for six major development projects worth ₹1,528 crore in Visakhapatnam

They include a project for construction of a new GVMC integrated office building at Mudasarlova at a cost of ₹99.47 crore

March 05, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy 

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy 

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy laid foundation stone for six development projects worth ₹1,528 crore of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) here on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Municipal Administration Minister Audimulapu Suresh, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Health Minister V. Rajini along with MLAs and other public representatives.

Among the projects for which Mr. Jagan laid foundation stone include augmentation of 66 MLD (15 MGD) water supply for both industrial clusters and domestic needs of Madhurawada which is a ₹595 crore project. With this project, the corporation tends to improve water supply in Madhurwada to benefit nearly seven lakh population. Foundation stone was also laid for ₹553 crore project to provide comprehensive sewerage system in Madhurawada.

Mr. Jagan also laid foundation stone for construction of a new integrated office building for GVMC at Mudasarlova at a cost of ₹99.47 crore. Another ₹231 crore project to improve water supply and UGD in Zone III, V,VI, VIII under AMRUT. He also laid foundation stone for the works of eco-friendly turtle-themed beach over five acre space at Sagar Nagar. The project to widen Giri Pradikshina road at a cost of ₹34 crore was also initiated during the programme.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma and other civic officials were present during the programme. The civic chief explained about the projects and how they will be catering the needs of the Vizag citizens in an expo organised at the venue.

