Chief Minister gave in-principle approval for construction of I-Space, an iconic tower in Visakhapatnam, says Industries Minister

March 27, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has given in-principle approval for the construction of I-Space, an iconic tower, in Visakhapatnam city.

In a meeting, held after the release of the Andhra Pradesh Government’s new Industrial Development Policy 2023-2027 in the presence of industrialists here on Monday, the IT Minister said that the objective behind the construction of the tower is to represent the development of IT, startups and the government’s encouragement to the stakeholders in the Innovative sector.

Speaking to The Hindu, the IT Association of Andhra Pradesh (ITAAP) Chairman (Investments Committee) R.L. Narayana welcomed the announcement made by the IT Minister in the city to promote the State and Visakhapatnam in particular, globally.

Unique identity

“Each city, like Hyderabad and Bengaluru, has its own unique identities. Similarly, the proposed I-Space will also play an important role in promoting the State. We are hopeful that such projects will practically take off at the earliest,” added Mr. Narayana.

Korean delegation

Meanwhile, a delegation from Korea met the Industries Minister in the city on Monday evening. They discussed the Andhra Pradesh government’s support for the proposed food processing, textiles and MSME parks in Visakhapatnam.

At the recent Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam, the State government received investment proposals worth ₹13.5 lakh crore in 14 sectors from different States and countries, the Minister said while adding that a committee has also been constituted by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy within three days after the summit to review the status of the proposals from time to time.