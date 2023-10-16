Chief Minister directs officials to equip beach cleaning vehicles with ACs for drivers’ comfort in Visakhapatnam

October 16, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) authorities and the manufacturers of beach cleaning vehicles to set up Air Conditioner system in the driver’s seat of the vehicles. The AC is required for the drivers to peacefully work in the humid weather conditions in the sandy beach, he added.

Mr. Jagan inaugurated six beach cleaning vehicles that were procured at a cost of ₹13 crore on Monday during his visit to the city to take part in key programmes like inauguration of the Infosys Development Centre at Rushikonda here.

He launched the vehicles in the presence of MA&UD Minister Adimulapu Suresh and officials of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), which owns the vehicles.

After having a test drive of the vehicles, Mr. Jagan said that the vehicles would play a key role in keeping the beaches clean and attractive for the visitors and tourists from different parts of the world. At the same time, it is good if the vehicles are designed with the AC facilities for drivers, he added. The CM also suggested separate cabin for the driver of the vehicles.

The vehicles are manufactured using German technology and are leased to the vehicle manufacturer for a three-year maintenance and operation. Later the company will hand over the vehicles to GVMC. One machine can clean a 100 metre wide and two kilometre area of beach in eight hours, Mr. Suresh told the CM and added that at least 100 people were needed to do the same task.