HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chief Minister directs officials to equip beach cleaning vehicles with ACs for drivers’ comfort in Visakhapatnam

October 16, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurating beach cleaning vehicles at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam on Monday..

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurating beach cleaning vehicles at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam on Monday.. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) authorities and the manufacturers of beach cleaning vehicles to set up Air Conditioner system in the driver’s seat of the vehicles. The AC is required for the drivers to peacefully work in the humid weather conditions in the sandy beach, he added.

Mr. Jagan inaugurated six beach cleaning vehicles that were procured at a cost of ₹13 crore on Monday during his visit to the city to take part in key programmes like inauguration of the Infosys Development Centre at Rushikonda here.

He launched the vehicles in the presence of MA&UD Minister Adimulapu Suresh and officials of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), which owns the vehicles.

After having a test drive of the vehicles, Mr. Jagan said that the vehicles would play a key role in keeping the beaches clean and attractive for the visitors and tourists from different parts of the world. At the same time, it is good if the vehicles are designed with the AC facilities for drivers, he added. The CM also suggested separate cabin for the driver of the vehicles.

The vehicles are manufactured using German technology and are leased to the vehicle manufacturer for a three-year maintenance and operation. Later the company will hand over the vehicles to GVMC. One machine can clean a 100 metre wide and two kilometre area of beach in eight hours, Mr. Suresh told the CM and added that at least 100 people were needed to do the same task.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.