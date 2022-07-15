Chief Minister announces ₹50 crore for Hanumanthawaka flyover in Visakhapatnam

He also sanctions ₹25 crore for the underground drainage works in the East Assembly constituency

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy gets into the driver’s seat as the woman auto driver shows him the operation of gears, during the ‘Vahana Mitra’ programme in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

He also sanctions ₹25 crore for the underground drainage works in the East Assembly constituency

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced ₹50 crore for construction of a flyover at Hanumanthawaka Junction to ease the traffic congestion. He also announced an additional ₹25 crore for the underground drainage (UGD) works in the Visakhapatnam East Assembly constituency.

The Chief Minister was in the city on Friday to distribute ₹10,000 to each of the 2,61,516 beneficiaries in Andhra Pradesh at the State-level YSR Vahana Mitra programme held at the Andhra University College of Engineering (AUCE) Grounds here on Friday.

Responding to the plea made by VMRDA Chairperson A. Vijayanirmala for a flyover and additional funds, Mr. Jagan said that ₹50 crore would be sanctioned for the flyover apart from additional funds for the UGD works and for construction of shed for fishermen at Jodugullapalem in the city. On her plea for sanction of funds for repair of the houses constructed for weaker sections in some areas of the city in the past, he said it was a State-wide issue and added he would think of a common solution to the problem.

Earlier, the beneficiaries of the ‘YSR Vahana Mitra scheme’ were elated as Mr. Jagan visited their stalls and interacted with them. The auto drivers, both men and women, wearing ‘khaki’ tried to catch his attention as he went round the stalls. The Chief Minister, sporting a ‘khaki shirt’, apparently given to him by some driver, sat on the driver’s seat, beside a woman driver, and asked about her well-being. Later, he posed for a picture with the auto drivers.

“I belong to Siriyalapeta, a remote village in Vizianagaram district. I came to the city about seven years ago to earn my livelihood as an auto driver. I used to earn around ₹300 a day and was finding it difficult to support my family. The Vahana Mitra money is taking care of the vehicle insurance and FC fee for the last three years. The scheme was extended even during the COVID-19 pandemic and gave us succor,” said S.A. Ramu, an auto driver, who came from Gajuwaka in the city.

He also said that his daughter, who was studying in 5 th class, was getting ‘Ammavodi’.

A woman auto driver tied ‘rakhi’ to the wrist of the Chief Minister.

At the end of the meeting, Mr. Jagan clicked a button to transfer ₹261.51 crore, as assistance to auto drivers, taxi and maxi-cab drivers, into the accounts of the beneficiaries through DBT(Direct Benefit Transfer).