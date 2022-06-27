Chief Minister accorded warm welcome at Visakhapatnam airport

Ministers and offiicals receive him at the airport

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was accorded a warm welcome at the airport here on his way to Srikakulam district to participate in the ‘Amma Vodi’ programme on Monday.

The Chief Minister arrived by a special flight at 9.45 a.m. He was received by Deputy Chief Minister and Panchyat Raj Minister Budi Muthyala Naidu, Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, ZP Chairperson J. Subhadra, Anakapalli MP B.V. Satyavathi, Bheemunipatnam MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, VMRDA Chairperson A. Vijayanirmala, MLAs Karanam Dharmasri, Tippala Nagireddy, A. Adeep Raj and Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, MLCs Varudhu Kalyani and Vamsikrishna Srinivas, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna , Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth, GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha and Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan.

The Chief Minister left for Srikakulam by helicopter at 10.05 a.m.

On completion of the ‘Amma Vodi’ programme at Srikakulam, Mr. Jagan returned by helicopter to Vizag Airport at 2.14 p.m. and left by the special flight to Vijayawada.