Chief Electoral Officer directs Visakhapatnam Collector to probe into complaint on deletion of names from electoral rolls

December 15, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena directed the Collector and District Election Officer, Visakhapatnam, to inquire into the allegation on removal of names without procedure and to initiate action against the officials concerned, if the allegations wre true, and to restore the deletion by obtaining Form-6 and send a report.

In a letter to the District Collector, Mr. Meena noted that a letter was received from Telugu Shakti president B.V. Ram along with a paper clipping, wherein it was reported that the names of him and his parents were deleted from the electoral rolls by the officials. The Chief Electoral Officer also noted that the NHRC had directed that appropriate action should be taken within eight weeks and the complainant/victim should be informed of the same

