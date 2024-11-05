Chhath Puja to be organised at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on November 7

The Chhath Puja, predominantly celebrated in North Indian States like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, will be held at the Rama Krishna Beach, here, on November 7.

Announcing this at a media conference here on Tuesday, Visakha Chhath Puja Samithi representatives Subash Chandra Rai, Prakash Bhartia, Vikas Bhartia and Anand Pathak said that the puja would be held on the beach, opposite the Panduranga Swamy temple, at 4 p.m. on November 7. The Sun God would be worshipped both at sunrise and sunset. They said that the samithi has been organising the festival in the city for the past six years.

They said that an estimated 10,000 persons were expected to participate in the festival. They appealed to all North Indians as also the people of Visakhapatnam to participate in the festival in large numbers to invoke the blessings of Sun God.