Chhath Puja celebrated with religious fervour in Visakhapatnam

November 19, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees offering prayers to the Sun god at sunset during the Chhath Puja celebrations at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Chhath Puja, which mainly celebrated in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, was celebrated at Ramakrishna Beach here on Sunday evening.

Hundreds of people from North India participated in the festival, organised by the Visakha Chhath Puja Samithi. “The festival is celebrated with religious fervour in North India,” Samithi representatives Subhash Chandra Rai, Prakash Bhartiya, Vikas Bhartiya and Anand Pathak said. The Sun God is worshipped both during sunrise and sunset. This festival is being organised in Visakhapatnam for the past six years, they said.

