Chess prodigy makes city proud

Eight-year-old Kolagatla Alana Meenakshi, student of Timpany School, won two golds and a silver in the Western Asian Junior and Youth Chess Championship which concluded in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Alana Meenakshi has dominated all the chess formats in under-8 girls, with two gold in rapid and blitz and one bronze on classic format winning three medals for India.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday after returning from Delhi, she said that her mother Aparana, a scientist, was her first guru.

Aparna, also a State-level player during her college days, said that she spotted the talent in Meenakshi, when she was four-years-old.

Meenakshi’s training started from 2017, under grandmaster Aarthie Ramaswamy in her Chess Gurukul coaching in Chennai.

Meenakshi won the district and state Under-7 girls chess championships with an unbeatable record in May 2018.

Continuing her winning streak, she won four medals, including one gold and one silver, at the 14th Asian schools Chess Championship in Sri Lanka.

She also won the WCM (Women Candidate Master) title with a high score of 1800 ELO points.

She was the official Indian representative for 2019, Under-8 girls World Cadet, Asian Youth, Commonwealth, Western Asian Youth and Under-9 girls Chess championship for World Schools and Asian Schools.

In Asian Youth 2019, Alana won two gold in girls under 8 rapid format both in individual and team. In Under-9 Nationals, at Ahmedabad held from August 3 to 11, she got the eligibility for the next year's all under-10 international events.