Chemistry lab technician and three college management members arrested in suicide case of polytechnic student in Visakhapatnam

April 02, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Four days after a 16-year-old polytechnic student ended her life by jumping from her college building at Madhurawada, the PM Palem police on Tuesday arrested a faculty member suspecting his role in the case. The police have also arrested three members of the college management, including principal and the hostel warden, over alleged negligence in running the hostel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The main accused was identified as N. Shankar Rao, who works as chemistry lab technician, while the rest of the accused were Shankar Varma, a management member, G Bhanu Praveen, Principal of the diploma college, V. Usha Rani, hostel warden, and her husband V. Pradeep Kumar.

On the intervening night of March 28 and 29, the polytechnic student jumped from third floor of her college building. Before taking the extreme step, she sent a message to her sister alleging sexual harassment from a faculty member. She informed that she was not the only student who was facing such a situation. She stated that her photos were also with the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR and started investigation.

“In the investigation, we spoke to a number of B.Tech and polytechnic students separately about the alleged sexual harassment issue in the campus. We have also given them slips to write in it if they have complaints on any faculty. After thorough investigation, a number of students have complained against Shankar Rao,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Zone I) Ch. Manikanta, addressing a press conference on Tuesday.

The DCP said that as per the students, the lab technician had been misbehaving with the students while working in the lab. Shankar Rao also allegedly threatens the students to reduce marks and make them fail, if they question him, Mr. Manikanta said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarding the accusations of the photographs of the girl, the DCP said that the mobile phones of the victim as well as the accused were sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for further analysis. He said that they wait for the post-mortem report.

The DCP said that negligence of the management was very evident in the case. He said that they found hostel warden was negligent, there were no safety grills to the window and they were not maintaining a register to note people who are going in and out. The police also said that though the girl had not attended the classes, did not come for breakfast, lunch and dinner and did not attend study hours, the hostel management did not report tothe police or the parents. They had reported late on night.

The DCP said that the girl had hidden in the washroom throughout the day and had gone to the terrace at around 12.45 a.m. and jumped from the building. On being asked why was the terrace door kept open, the management responded that the girls generally dry their clothes out there, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant Commissioner of Police, North, G. Suneel, was present.

Meanwhile, a large number of students protested at the college campus demanding strict action against the people responsible for the death of the minor student.

The police have registered cases under relevant sections and also invoked POCSO Act. Those who are in distress can contact helpline 100.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.