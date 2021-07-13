Cheer4India: ECoR sets up selfie points

Campaign aims at encouraging sportspersons of the country participating in Tokyo Olympics

Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R) has set up selfie points at Sports Complex, railway station, and at the divisional office as part of the nation-wide campaign, Cheer4India, jointly initiated by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Indian Olympics Association (IOA).

The campaign aims at encouraging and boosting the morale of the sportspersons of the country who are participating in the Olympics. The motto of the campaign is to create awareness among the general public of the importance of fitness and sports apart from professionalism. Large contingents of sportspersons from the Indian Railways have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics-21.

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava along with ADRM (infra) Akshay Saxena, Sports Officer and Senior DEN (Co) Pradeep Yadav, branch officers and eminent sportspersons took photographs at the selfie point at Railway Indoor Sports Enclave (RISE) to encourage the athletes participating in the Olympics.

The DRM appealed to all rail users, staff and their families to participate in the campaign to show their support and encourage Indian sportspersons.