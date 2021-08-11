Check wards at least twice a day, sanitary inspectors told

VISAKHAPATNAM

Heaps of garbage noticed on roads at different places, says GVMC Commissioner

Expressing displeasure over garbage collection in several areas, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana said that she had noticed heaps of garbage on roads at different places. She also pointed out that roads and drainages were not cleaned properly. Instructing the sanitary inspectors to check their wards at least two times in a day, she asked them to use sanitary workers and ensure garbage is cleared.

Addressing a review meet with the officials from the Public Health (PH) Department here on Tuesday, Ms. Srijana asked the staff to ensure the garbage collection vehicles have covers and they do not spill the wastes on roads. She said that all the shops should have three dustbins to dump wastes.

She said that EPDCL staff are not picking up the remains of plants which are being cut and instructed the civic officials to impose fines on them. She also asked them to increase awareness on home composting techniques. The GVMC Commissioner also instructed the officials to take steps to prevent mosquito-borne diseases.

CMOH K.S.L.G. Sastry, Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao, and other officials were present.