Check industrial pollution, Rajendra Singh urges CM

Expressing concern over the industrial pollution ‘that is taking a toll on the farm lands and water bodies in three villages in Vizianagaram district’ environmental activist and ‘Jal Biradari’ founder Rajendra Singh has sought the government intervention to address the issue.

Mr. Singh, who is on a three-day visit to the district to promote rejuvenation of water bodies, said a representation pertaining to the woes of the residents of Srirampuram, Relligairammapeta and Kothapalem was submitted to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy through Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal on Monday.

“Highly toxic industrial waste is being dumped near the villages, affecting the soil health of farm lands and polluting the water tanks. The Collector has forwarded the representation to the Chief Minister and promised that action would be taken at the earliest,” Mr. Singh told the media here.

Describing the situation at the three villages, former bureaucrat E.A.S. Sarma said that the situation in Visakhapatnam district was no different as untreated industrial waste was being released into the water bodies including Meghadrigedda reservoir. Referring to Mudasarlova reservoir, a water source for the city, Mr. Singh questioned the rationale behind de-silting it, saying that it would not effective as the water inlets had been closed.

‘Action plan needed’

On the revival of Mudasarlova, Mr. Sarma said even as the inlets had been closed, sewage water from various colonies would find its way into the reservoir. “An action plan is needed to improve the situation,” he said.

Jal Biradari national convener Bolisetty Satyanaryana alleged that an industrial unit near the villages was polluting the environment, but it was shown otherwise in the declaration made.

Illegal mining

Pointing out that illegal mining activities was affecting the Kalyanpulova reservoir, Mr. Singh said the tribal residents were unanimous that they wanted water and hence, the mining should be stopped.