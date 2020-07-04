Visakhapatnam

‘Chaturmasya deeksha’ from today

Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi Maha Swamy, Head of Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham, Pendurthy, and Uttara Peethadipathi Sri Swatmanandendra Saraswathi Swamy will undertake ‘chaturmasya deeksha’ at Rishikesh from July 5 to September 2. Sri Swaroopanandendra Mahaswamy will be completing his 25th chaturmasya deeksha this year while Sri Swatmanandendra Swamy will be undertaking his second deeksha this year, according to a statement issued by the peetham on Saturday.

