Charlie Chaplin’s birth anniversary: 100-year-old film to be screened on April 16

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 April 2021 17:42 IST

‘The Kid’ is the first silent movie made by Chaplin in 1921

A special meeting will be organised by the Vizag Film society (VFS), affiliated to Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI), to celebrate the 132nd birth anniversary of Charlie Chaplin, at the Andhra University HRD Centre, on April 16.

The meeting will be followed by the screening of Charlie Chaplin’s film ‘The Kid’, which is the first silent movie made by Chaplin in 1921, and was released on February 6, 1921. Entry is free but guests have to compulsorily undertake COVID-19 precautions like wearing masks, social distancing and sanitisation.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, VFS president N.A.D. Pal and film actor S.K. Misro will participate in the programme.

VFS secretary Narava Prakasa Rao can be contacted on the mobile no. 9032477463.