Chariot festival of Sri Jagannadha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam to begin on June 20

June 19, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Rath Yatra festival of Sri Jagannadha Swamy temple at Town Kotha Road will be held on Tuesday (June 20).

The temple chariot will be taken in a colourful procession, amidst the beating of drums, cymbals, bursting of firecrackers and chanting of the glory of Sri Jagannadha Swamy, from the temple premises at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Temple Executive Officer T. Rajagopala Reddy told media persons on Monday that the festival would continue till July 1. The Rath Yatra would begin on Tuesday and the return yatra would be held on June 30. The deity would give darshan to devotees, in different avatars on different days, at the Turner’s Choultry Kalyana Mandapam, opposite Super Bazaar, from June 21 to 29.

Apart from free darshan, devotees can go for special and quick darshan by purchasing tickets of ₹20 and ₹50 respectively.

Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj, Visakhapatnam, is celebrating Ratha Yatra on June 20 and the return yatra (Bahuda) on June 28.

The chariot (Ratha) carrying the deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra will be pulled by the devotees from Sri Jagannath temple at Dasapalla Hills in a colourful procession with religious fervour and gaiety accompanied by Sankirtan and cultural roadshows to Gundicha temple at Lawsons Bay Colony passing through VMRDA Children’s arena, Millennium bunk, Andhra University out gate, Vuda Park and Shanti Ashram.

After the nine-day sojourn at Gundicha temple, the deities will return to the main temple as part of Bahuda Yatra on June 28 in the same route, said president of the Samaj J.K. Nayak.

On the Bahuda Yatra on June 28, the cultural team from Brundaban Sanskrutika Anusthan(BSA) will perform Dulduli en route. Dulduli is a percussion ensemble. There is a Bhajan Sandhya at the main temple in the evening of Bahuda Yatra and distribution of anna prasad.

Mr. J.K. Nayak and Samaj general secretary Bimal Kumar Mahanta appealed to the public to participate in large numbers in the festival.