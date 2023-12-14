Chaparai waterfalls to get a facelift

December 14, 2023 08:08 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - PADERU

The Chaparai waterfalls - a popular tourist spot in the Araku valley, is undergoing a major facelift as part of the ‘Chaparai Cascade’ project.

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) has taken up the project on a priority basis and has initiated development works a few months ago, which are expected to be completed by December 20.

Earlier, tribals from several panchayats participated in the tenders to get the maintenance contract of the waterfalls. They used to collect a fee of ₹10 for entry into the park. Due to lack of basic amenities, tourists coming from different places used to face inconveniences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six months ago, ITDA Paderu took over the waterfalls and engaged its employees for maintenance. The Engineering Department in association with the ITDA Tourism Cell has prepared plans for the facelift with an estimated budget of ₹35 lakh.

As part of ‘Chaparai cascade’, under the supervision of ITDA Project Officer, V Abhishek, a children’s park is under construction inside the tourist attraction. A bigger stage will be replacing the existing ‘stage’, which is being used for cultural activities, especially for the tribal dances to entertain the tourists. Granite sitting benches, drinking water facility, toilets, changing rooms, footpaths and lighting are being provided.

The ITDA has also given a facelift to the existing temple in the area to honour the sentiments of the tribals.

Now, with a national highway passing just beside the park, a compound wall has been constructed. A dedicated parking lot for two/four wheelers has been arranged. A new bus shelter was built for the visitors. Improved security measures will also be provided at the waterfalls.

Recently, ITDA Project Officer V. Abhishek inspected the project and asked the authorities to complete the works at the earliest.

Manager, Tourism Cell of ITDA, N Murali Krishna Prasad said that more than 80 % of the works were completed and the remaining works were expected to be completed by December 20. He said that though they have planned to develop adventure tourism activities in the hotspot, as of now, the ITDA has focused on provision of basic amenities for the tourists.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.