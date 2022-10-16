Chaos prevails at Port Stadium in Visakhapatnam as YSRCP workers protest ‘attack’ on Ministers, party leaders

Differently-abled children, brought by an NGO to meet JSP president Pawan Kalyan and apprise him of their grievances, at the Port Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Utter chaos prevailed outside the Port Stadium on Sunday morning as YSRCP workers staged a protest over the alleged attack on Ministers and ruling party leaders by Jana Sena Party (JSP) workers, leading to the postponement of the ‘Jana Vani’ programme planned by JSP president Pawan Kalyan at the venue.

The JSP president was supposed to receive grievances from the public at the programme. While Mr. Pawan was eventually unable to come to the venue, many people who had come to the stadium to submit grievances got their names registered.

JSP activists reportedly pelted stones and sandals at the cars of the Ministers at the Visakhapatnam Airport on Saturday evening in retaliation to ‘certain personal remarks’ made by YSRCP leaders on Mr. Pawan during the Visakha Garjana rally held earlier in the day.

The JSP programme at Port Stadium was scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and as people arrived at the venue, the main gates of the stadium were closed and a posse of police personnel stood outside. Visitors were subsequently allowed to enter the stadium in small groups.

An elderly man who was breathing through an oxygen cylinder arrived at the venue in an auto-rickshaw to meet the JSP president and apprise him of his health woes. Representatives of an NGO brought several differently-abled children to the stadium to meet Mr. Pawan. They were allowed by the police to enter the stadium, where they got their names registered to meet the JSP president at a future date.

Police had a tough time controlling the YSRCP workers who had gathered in large numbers outside the stadium, headed by party leader K.K. Raju. They raised slogans against the JSP president, demanding that he spell out where he stood on the issue of Visakhapatnam being made the Executive capital of the State.

JSP workers meanwhile staged a protest inside the stadium demanding that the gates be opened and the public be allowed to enter the venue without any restrictions.

Policemen tried to evict the YSRCP workers from outside the stadium. Mr. Raju, who resisted several attempts by the police to evict him, was finally made to board a police van at 10:30 a.m. after which the gates were opened.

Leaders of both the YSRCP and the JSP blamed each other for the turn of events at the stadium.