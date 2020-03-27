Chaos continues at Vizag fishing harbour for the second day

The arrangements made by the authorities to allow smooth transactions at the fishing harbour in the city amid the lockdown failed to yield the desired result as utter chaos prevailed at the auction centre on Friday, throwing the social distancing norms to the wind.

A similar situation was reported from the fishing harbour on Thursday, after 15 boats after their voyage returned to the shore with a good catch.

In an attempt to contain the rush, the authorities decided to allow the sale of fish from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

On Friday morning, a huge number of customers and retail traders thronged the market and the authorities failed to regulate the crowd.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed when a big crowd gathered at the auction centre and market. Sources said that the number of police personnel deployed at the entry point of the harbour could not regulate the crowd.

Strict regulations

Andhra Pradesh Mechanised Boat Operators’ Association president P.C. Appa Rao told The Hindu that the failure to adhere to the social distancing norm would make the people vulnerable for the COVID-19 infection. He urged the authorities to ensure strict regulation for prospective buyers.

Meanwhile, the fisheries officials held talks with the district administration on this issue. Sources said that delayed arrival of police to the auction centre led to the confusion on Friday.

Social distancing

“A good number of police personnel will be deployed at the fishing harbour from Sunday onwards. Marking will be made for the purchasers in wait to maintain the required social distancing. Dressing of fish will not be allowed at the auction centre,” said Joint Director of Fisheries K. Phaniprakash.