Chandrasekhar reappointed IIM-Visakhapatnam Director

M. Chandrasekhar has been appointed as Director of Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Visakhapatnam, by the Board of Governors of the IIM, for a second term of five years with effect from March 22, 2022.

Thanking the members of Board of Governors and officials from Ministry of Education, Prof. Chandrasekhar said that the vision of the institute would be to rank among the top 20 business schools of the country in the next five years.

Prof. Chandrasekhar is an engineer and management professional by training. IITs at Delhi and Bombay are among his alma maters. Between 1983 and 2002, he held senior management and top executive grade positions in the corporate world. He was with the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad as a full -time Professor from April 2002 to March 2017 and held many academic and administrative leadership positions.

He took charge as the founder-Director of IIM-Visakhapatnam on 22 March 2017.