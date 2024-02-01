GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chandrababu Naidu to take part in ‘Ra Kadali Ra’ at V. Madugula on February 4

February 01, 2024 07:36 am | Updated 07:36 am IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu will take part in a public meeting at V. Madugula in Anakapalli district as a part of his ‘Ra Kadali Ra’ campaign on February 4. The TDP cadres are making elaborate arrangements for the programme.

TDP leader Buddha Naga Jadeeswara Rao conducted a meeting with the party workers, in-charges and other members and asked them to make the campaign a grand success. Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders have also been invited to the programme.

