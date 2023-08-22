Chandrababu Naidu to lodge complaint on bogus voters in Andhra Pradesh with Election Commission of India

August 22, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit New Delhi on August 28 to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the alleged bogus voters in Andhra Pradesh. He has sought an appointment with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Mr. Naidu is likely to submit a list of the names of TDP sympathisers that have allegedly been removed from the electoral roll and those fake names that have been allegedly included.

The TDP opened a separate wing at the party offices in every constituency to check the respective voters’ lists. The wing scrutinised the electoral roll and identified the fake voters. Mr. Naidu is likely to submit these lists to the Election Commission of India.

The former Chief Minister has been alleging that the electoral staff are supporting the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) by including the names of bogus voters in electoral rolls and that the names of the TDP sympathisers are being removed from the list across the State.

The TDP claims that the fake voters have been found in Vijayawada Central, Visakhapatnam, Parchuru and Uravakonda Assembly constituencies. It also alleges that the village volunteers are helping the ruling party in identifying the TDP sympathisers.

Mr. Naidu is likely to complain against the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Andhra Pradesh, alleging that the officer is not responding to the complaints.

The TDP wrote a letter to the CEO in this regard in the past. Mr. Naidu then alleged that though a complaint was lodged with the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, no action had been initiated.

In March this year, Mr. Naidu alleged that many bogus and fake voters had been registered in the State ahead of the MLC elections to the graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies.

“Names of fake and bogus voters were included in the electoral roll with the connivance between the YSRCP and a section of government employees who were assigned election duties in the capacities of Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO), Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) and others. People who never pursued degree courses were enrolled on the basis of forged certificates. Fake addresses were also used to enrol many people ahead of the MLC elections,” he had alleged.