Chandrababu Naidu taking credit for projects started by previous governments, alleges former Industries Minister

Naidu is a big marketer and has great marketing skills, he says

Updated - August 19, 2024 06:50 pm IST

Published - August 19, 2024 06:49 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
YSRCP leader Gudivada Amarnath

Former Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said on Monday that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is a big ‘marketer’ and there is no one equal to him in ‘marketing skills’ in promoting the schemes, programmes and projects as his own, though they were started and completed during the previous governments led by political parties like YSRCP.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Mr. Amarnath said that Mr. Naidu visited Sri City (Tirupati) on Monday, where he participated in the inauguration ceremony and foundation laying ceremony of industrial projects. He added that all these projects were originally started by YSRCP in 2019-24, but Mr. Naidu is taking credit for them.

“Is it possible to open industries in two months? It has been two months since the NDA government came to power. We want this NDA government in the State to take credit for their own works and projects, but not for those done by others,” Mr. Amarnath said.

“This is the reason why Mr. Naidu is a big marketer and has great marketing skills. No one can beat Mr. Naidu in ‘marketing skills’. No matter who takes up the works and programmes, Mr. Naidu will try to market them as his own projects. He is spreading propaganda with his own media houses about the works of the YSRCP government,” Mr. Amarnath said.

The then YSRCP government had faced almost 2.5 years of COVID-19 during its five-year tenure. However, the YSRCP government had taken up development works including 386 MoUs, renovation of medical colleges, industrial corridors, ports, schools, colleges, hospitals etc, he said.

